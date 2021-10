Desh Ka Zee: Punit Goenka exposes Invesco’s fraud in ZEEL board meeting

The illegal attempt by Invesco to take over Zee Entertainment has been totally exposed. The board has been informed of Invesco's double standards by Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEEL. Punit Goenka gave a presentation at a Board of Directors meeting on October 12, 2021 in which he told the board about his interaction with an Invesco representative in February 2021. Punit Goenka has also written to the BSE and the NSE in this regard.