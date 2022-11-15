NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: G20 Summit - Big disclosure of Shraddha's friend

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news

All Videos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
Badhir News: PM Modi addresses Indian community at G20 summit
6:3
Badhir News: PM Modi addresses Indian community at G20 summit
Money Laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez
0:55
Money Laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez
CM Shivraj's big announcement, liquor shop will not open without permission of Gram Sabha
16:2
CM Shivraj's big announcement, liquor shop will not open without permission of Gram Sabha
Delhi Murder Case: Some more pieces of Shraddha's body recovered from Mehrauli forest
4:17
Delhi Murder Case: Some more pieces of Shraddha's body recovered from Mehrauli forest

Trending Videos

Zee People: Meet Naresh, UPSC aspirant who has dedicated his life to teach kids for free
6:3
Badhir News: PM Modi addresses Indian community at G20 summit
0:55
Money Laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez
16:2
CM Shivraj's big announcement, liquor shop will not open without permission of Gram Sabha
4:17
Delhi Murder Case: Some more pieces of Shraddha's body recovered from Mehrauli forest
PM Modi,pm modi g20 summit,pm modi in g20 summit,g20 summit pm modi,PM Modi at G20 Summit,pm modi g20 indonesia,pm modi in bali,Bali,Narendra Modi,PM Narendra Modi,g20 summit pm modi news,PM Modi news,pm modi to attend g20 summit,modi g20 summit,pm modi speech at g20,G20 Summit Bali,pm modi g20,pm modi indonesia visit,pm modi at g20,Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi g20 meeting,PM Modi Live,pm modi speech today,