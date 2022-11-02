NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: Gujarat election date may be announced today

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Murder Case: 3 people murdered in Delhi's Harinagar, 2 accused arrested
3:32
Murder Case: 3 people murdered in Delhi's Harinagar, 2 accused arrested
Jharkhand : ED screws Hemant Soren in illegal mining case
2:8
Jharkhand : ED screws Hemant Soren in illegal mining case
Namaste India: Iran may attack Saudi in next 24-48 hours, US army alert
1:53
Namaste India: Iran may attack Saudi in next 24-48 hours, US army alert
Namaste India: The conspiracy to repeat the Uri attack failed, a big success against terrorism
2:50
Namaste India: The conspiracy to repeat the Uri attack failed, a big success against terrorism
Namaste India: The rain of ruin came as a disaster for the people of Chennai
2:32
Namaste India: The rain of ruin came as a disaster for the people of Chennai

Trending Videos

3:32
Murder Case: 3 people murdered in Delhi's Harinagar, 2 accused arrested
2:8
Jharkhand : ED screws Hemant Soren in illegal mining case
1:53
Namaste India: Iran may attack Saudi in next 24-48 hours, US army alert
2:50
Namaste India: The conspiracy to repeat the Uri attack failed, a big success against terrorism
2:32
Namaste India: The rain of ruin came as a disaster for the people of Chennai
Gujarat elections,Gujarat Election,gujarat election 2022,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat election date,gujarat election news,Gujarat Assembly elections,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat News,gujarat election 2022 public opinion,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat election result,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,uniform civil code in gujarat,Himachal Elections,Gujarat politics,