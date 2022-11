Desh Superfast: 'I have some news', Shraddha's last message to friend

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the Shraddha murder case and according to the information received, Aftab had bought 3 saw blades and a hammer on the day of the murder. The chat of the day of Shraddha's murder has also come to the fore.