Desh Superfast: JP Nadda gave the Bjp Election Slogan, 'I will make a new custom'

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

BJP National President JP Nadda released BJP's Sankalp Patra in Himachal Pradesh today. During the launch, he gave an election slogan to BJP - 'New customs will be made, BJP will be back again'.