Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
1:43
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
3:48
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
3:11
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan
2:36
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan
5 killed after speeding truck hits Auto-Rickshaw in Kanpur
1:19
5 killed after speeding truck hits Auto-Rickshaw in Kanpur

