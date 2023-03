videoDetails

Deshhit: Will UP police trace whereabouts of Mafia Atiq's family?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

It has been 23 days since the Prayagraj murder. The UP Police is sitting by opening the horoscope of the entire family of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Police is going to put up posters to find Atiq Ahmed's wife. So on the other hand, the action of the UP police has also started against the operatives close to Atik.