Deshhit: BSF's new 'basera'-- the army is getting the best security cover!

There is good news for the border guards of India. For the first time, the Indian Army is going to get such a protective cover, after which our soldiers on the LoC will be protected against extreme cold.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

