Deshhit: China became a 'jail' of patients, scary pictures surfaced

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Corona has started creating havoc in China. London's Global Health Intelligence Company Airfinity claims that one million corona patients are coming to the fore daily in China. Also, 5 thousand deaths are happening in 24 hours. Corona centers are becoming torture centers.