Deshhit: Countdown to demolition Supertech Twin towers in Noida begins

The countdown to demolish the illegally built Twin Towers of Supertech in Noida has started. Explosives have been planted in buildings. The debris and dust that will come out after the explosion is a big challenge in terms of saving the people living nearby.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

The countdown to demolish the illegally built Twin Towers of Supertech in Noida has started. Explosives have been planted in buildings. The debris and dust that will come out after the explosion is a big challenge in terms of saving the people living nearby.