NewsVideos

Deshhit: Countdown to demolition Supertech Twin towers in Noida begins

The countdown to demolish the illegally built Twin Towers of Supertech in Noida has started. Explosives have been planted in buildings. The debris and dust that will come out after the explosion is a big challenge in terms of saving the people living nearby.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
The countdown to demolish the illegally built Twin Towers of Supertech in Noida has started. Explosives have been planted in buildings. The debris and dust that will come out after the explosion is a big challenge in terms of saving the people living nearby.

All Videos

Deshhit: Ukraine fears Russian strike after death of Putin ally's daughter
37:17
Deshhit: Ukraine fears Russian strike after death of Putin ally's daughter
Deshhit: Beheading row on insulting Prophet Mohammad!
14:12
Deshhit: Beheading row on insulting Prophet Mohammad!
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
6:47
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
Instagram-like feature coming to WhatsApp! Status will be easier to see
1:18
Instagram-like feature coming to WhatsApp! Status will be easier to see
Agenda India Ka: How did Muslim minister enter Gaya's Vishnupad temple?
24:5
Agenda India Ka: How did Muslim minister enter Gaya's Vishnupad temple?

Trending Videos

37:17
Deshhit: Ukraine fears Russian strike after death of Putin ally's daughter
14:12
Deshhit: Beheading row on insulting Prophet Mohammad!
6:47
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
1:18
Instagram-like feature coming to WhatsApp! Status will be easier to see
24:5
Agenda India Ka: How did Muslim minister enter Gaya's Vishnupad temple?
Deshhit,supertech twin tower demolition,Supertech twin tower,Supertech Twin Towers,noida supertech twin tower,noida supertech twin towers,Twin Tower,supertech noida twin towers,supertech noida twin towers to be demolished,supertech twin tower case,supertech twin tower noida,Supertech Twin Towers demolition,supertech twin tower test blast,noida twin tower test blast,Twin Tower demolition,countdown to Twin tower demolition,debris to affect people living nearby,