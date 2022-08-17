Deshhit: Death penalty for being a Hindu in Kashmir?

In Kashmir's Shopian, terrorists shot two Kashmiri Pandits named Sunil Bhatt and Pintu Bhatt. Sunil Bhatt died in this attack. Pintu Bhatt who is seriously injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital. They were shot by the terrorists because they were Hindus.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:32 AM IST

In Kashmir's Shopian, terrorists shot two Kashmiri Pandits named Sunil Bhatt and Pintu Bhatt. Sunil Bhatt died in this attack. Pintu Bhatt who is seriously injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital. They were shot by the terrorists because they were Hindus.