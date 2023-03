videoDetails

Deshhit: From Israel to France, unrest is spreading in world?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Somewhere in the world war is going on, and somewhere people are protesting on the streets. More than 5 lakh people are opposing the new law of the government on the streets of Israel. So there is opposition to the new pension scheme in France. After all, why is there unrest in Puri? Watch video....