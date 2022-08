Deshhit: Has Dragon's 'power bubble' burst?

The Chinese army has surrounded Taiwan from 7 sides but is not attacking Taiwan. Now the question is, is China afraid of America or has America made deadly preparations to counterattack on China's war?

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

The Chinese army has surrounded Taiwan from 7 sides but is not attacking Taiwan. Now the question is, is China afraid of America or has America made deadly preparations to counterattack on China's war?