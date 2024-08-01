Advertisement
Deshhit: Heavy waterlogging in UP assembly due to rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 03:04 AM IST
In the same assembly of Uttar Pradesh where the discussion on Gacha was going on between Yogi and Shivpal Yadav, rain troubled everyone. Watch this special report.

