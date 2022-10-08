NewsVideos

Deshhit : How dangerous will Putin's revenge be?

|Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
The only bridge connecting Russia to Crimea was blown up by a truck. Europe's longest sea bridge was President Putin's dream project.

