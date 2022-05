Deshhit : How successful is the Russian military operation in Ukraine?

Wherever the fighters of the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov fought, the enemies met with bad luck. Putin considers Ramzan Kadyrov not only a commander but also his friend. The Russian army has occupied Mariupol and Ramzan Kadyrov had a big hand in this victory. Watch the Exclusive Interview of Ramzan Kadyrov on Zee News.