Deshhit: In the G-20 meeting, Modi gave the 'mantra' to end the Ukraine War!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

The world is hopeful that India can find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war and PM Modi showed a glimpse of it in his message in Delhi. At the G20 Summit being held in Delhi, PM Modi appealed to Russia and America to resolve the dispute.