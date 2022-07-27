Deshhit: India to receive second regiment of S-400 that will be stationed at LAC

India has made such preparations to counter China which will blow away its mind. India will receive its second regiment of S-400 from Russia this month and this regiment will be stationed at LAC. Not only India, Taiwan and Britain have also made preparations to fight China.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

