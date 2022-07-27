Deshhit: India to receive second regiment of S-400 that will be stationed at LAC
India has made such preparations to counter China which will blow away its mind. India will receive its second regiment of S-400 from Russia this month and this regiment will be stationed at LAC. Not only India, Taiwan and Britain have also made preparations to fight China.
India has made such preparations to counter China which will blow away its mind. India will receive its second regiment of S-400 from Russia this month and this regiment will be stationed at LAC. Not only India, Taiwan and Britain have also made preparations to fight China.