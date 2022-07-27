NewsVideos

Deshhit: India to receive second regiment of S-400 that will be stationed at LAC

India has made such preparations to counter China which will blow away its mind. India will receive its second regiment of S-400 from Russia this month and this regiment will be stationed at LAC. Not only India, Taiwan and Britain have also made preparations to fight China.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
India has made such preparations to counter China which will blow away its mind. India will receive its second regiment of S-400 from Russia this month and this regiment will be stationed at LAC. Not only India, Taiwan and Britain have also made preparations to fight China.

All Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
7:57
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India

Trending Videos

Meet this Kerala woman who is sporting a fine moustache with pride! | Zee English News | Off Beat
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English
Vice president of India concerned about the appointment of Judges? Know what all happened
Side Effects of having longer gaps in between meals | Zee English News
7:57
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
Deshhit,S-400 missile system,s-400 missile system in action,S-400 missile,s-400 missile system in india,S-400,S-400 missiles,s-400 missiles deal,s-400 missile launch,india to deploy s 400 at china front,s-400 missile defense system,S-400 Missile Defence System,S 400 missile system,s-400 missile at india china border,S 400 missile,s-400 to arrive in india,s-400 missile deals,Line of Actual Control,Russia to send S-400,Deshhit,Hindi News,