Deshhit: Indian Navy has found a permanent solution for China and Pakistan, now it will end in the sea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

Both Pakistan and China keep trying to enter the Indian border. After land, India has increased its strength in the sea as well. Indian Navy is now going to order more than 200 BrahMos super sonic missiles.