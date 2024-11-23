Advertisement
DNA: How did Yogi become the choice of Muslims also?

Sonam|Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
In Maharashtra, BJP gave its best performance till date...it paved the way for the Mahayuti to form the government with a big majority...on the other hand, in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, which were considered as the litmus test for Yogi Adityanath, Yogi emerged with the top marks...all predictions proved wrong...and Yogi Adityanath gave a crushing defeat to the Samajwadi Party...and both these heroes...took the ideas of Hindutva to the people...and got the credit for the victory.

