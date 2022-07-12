Deshhit: India's response to China over tensions along LAC

India has clearly told China that the tensions along LAC can't be resolved on their terms. Both the countries can reach a solution only on the principles of equality and if there will be talk then both nations will have an equal say in it.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

