Deshhit: Is there an attempt to suppress the Mohali incident?

Protests are going on continuously on Chandigarh University's MMS case. Thousands of students are sitting on dharna outside the university. Protest are being held regarding the identity of the accused girl. The students have accused the police of deleting the video.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
