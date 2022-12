videoDetails

Deshhit: Jinping's army will see the sky from LAC

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

After the Indo-China clash in Tawang area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh, there is anger among common people against China in India. The Indian Army had chased the Tawang Chinese soldiers back after beating them tremendously. But now the army has made its full preparations through the air route as well. The Defense Minister had told in Parliament that Chinese soldiers had come to Tawang. But the Indian Army chased them away.