Deshhit: J&K, Ladakh to become UT tomorrow

The swearing-in of the newly-appointed Lt Governors of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will take place on Thursday amidst tight security. J&K High Court`s Chief Justice Gita Mittal will first administer the oath to Radha Krishna Mathur as Lt Governor of Ladakh in Leh and then fly to Srinagar for administering oath to Girish Chandra Murmu as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.