Deshhit: Last 15 minutes of 'Chandrayaan-2' landing; All you need to know

Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 comprised of three parts – the Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). In the last stage snag, the communication link between India's moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter got snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's South Pole early on Saturday.