Deshhit: Mystery behind the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe?

The whole world is shocked by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. An assailant shot two bullets at him and killed him. After this incident, condolence messages are being given from all over the world. Know in this report what is the mystery behind Abe's murder?

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

The whole world is shocked by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. An assailant shot two bullets at him and killed him. After this incident, condolence messages are being given from all over the world. Know in this report what is the mystery behind Abe's murder?