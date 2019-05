Deshhit: Narendra Modi calls on Pranab Mukherjee, seeks his blessings for second term as PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday to seek his blessings after winning the Lok Sabha election with a historic mandate. Modi will be taking oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday. Modi hailed the former president and called him a statesman.