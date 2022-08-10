Deshhit: Nitish Kumar's prediction for 2024 elections

JDU leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time. After taking oath, Nitish Kumar made a prediction about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the Prime Minister in 2024. To make his prediction come true, Nitish Kumar's new aide Tejashwi Yadav appealed to all the parties of the country to follow the Bihar model.

Aug 10, 2022

