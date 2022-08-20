Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.

Pakistan has got two shocks from India, due to which it has come under tension. Both these shocks have come from the visit of NSA Doval to Moscow. Doval has returned from a two-day visit to Moscow. The relations between Russia and India became stronger with Doval's visit.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Pakistan has got two shocks from India, due to which it has come under tension. Both these shocks have come from the visit of NSA Doval to Moscow. Doval has returned from a two-day visit to Moscow. The relations between Russia and India became stronger with Doval's visit.