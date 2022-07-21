Deshhit: President Elections results 2022--JP Nadda congratulates Droupadi Murmu for her victory

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin in the counting of votes after the presidential election. After the victory, PM Modi has reached Draupadi Murmu's house to congratulate her. JP Nadda and Amit Shah were also among those who congratulated the new President of the country.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

