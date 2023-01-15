videoDetails

Deshhit: Putin created a ruckus in Ukraine! Putin | Zelensky | Russia-Ukraine war update

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 23, regional council head Mykola Lukashuk says, while 73 people were injured. Russia carried out three air raids, 57 missile attacks and 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems on Saturday, Ukraine’s top military command says. Ukrainian forces are fighting to retain control of Soledar in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor says.