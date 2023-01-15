NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Putin created a ruckus in Ukraine! Putin | Zelensky | Russia-Ukraine war update

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 23, regional council head Mykola Lukashuk says, while 73 people were injured. Russia carried out three air raids, 57 missile attacks and 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems on Saturday, Ukraine’s top military command says. Ukrainian forces are fighting to retain control of Soledar in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor says.

All Videos

Army Day: Army Day is celebrated on January 15, 75th Army Day celebration in Bengaluru. Hindi news
23:34
Army Day: Army Day is celebrated on January 15, 75th Army Day celebration in Bengaluru. Hindi news
Baat Pate Ki: 68 dead bodies recovered so far in Nepal plane crash, five Indians among passengers. Nepal Plane Crash
41:4
Baat Pate Ki: 68 dead bodies recovered so far in Nepal plane crash, five Indians among passengers. Nepal Plane Crash
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs
6:6
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs
1H4:44
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs
IFA opens disciplinary action against Argentina: Here is why | Zee News English
IFA opens disciplinary action against Argentina: Here is why | Zee News English

Trending Videos

23:34
Army Day: Army Day is celebrated on January 15, 75th Army Day celebration in Bengaluru. Hindi news
41:4
Baat Pate Ki: 68 dead bodies recovered so far in Nepal plane crash, five Indians among passengers. Nepal Plane Crash
6:6
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs
1H4:44
Ind VS SL 3rd ODI: Team India registered the biggest win in ODI history, won the match by 317 runs
IFA opens disciplinary action against Argentina: Here is why | Zee News English
Ukraine war,russia ukraine war,ukraine russia war,war in ukraine,russia ukraine war russian,russia war ukraine,russia ukraine war news,Ukraine,russia vs ukraine war update,russia ukraine war live,russia ukraine,Ukraine Russia,ukraine russia news,ukraine war news,russian ukraine war,russia ukraine war update today,war,russia ukraine news,russia war,Russia,russia ukraine war map,russia ukraine war update,russia vs ukraine,russian ukraine news,