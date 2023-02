videoDetails

Deshhit: Russia-China to form a bigger military alliance than NATO?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

The friendship between Putin and Jinping is creating a new world order. Russia and China are conducting maneuvers in South Africa, meanwhile the Foreign Minister of China has reached Russia. Russia has given full support to China on the issue of Taiwan.