Deshhit: Salman Chishti's attempt to jolt India?

Controversial videos are going viral one after the other after Nupur Sharma's comment. One such video of Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Committee of Ajmer Dargah has surfaced. In the video, he can be seen openly announcing such a movement that will jolt the entire nation. Apart from this, a video of Salman Chishti has also surfaced, in which he can be seen inciting Muslims to behead Nupur Sharma.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
