Deshhit: Story of INS Vikrant in PM Modi's words

Today was a special day for the Indian Navy because today the Navy got its first foreign aircraft, while the flag of the Indian Navy will also be hoisted for the first time today. Today the Indian Navy has completely eradicated the traces of slavery. The new INS Vikrant is the first aircraft carrier built in India.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

