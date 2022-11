Deshhit: The biggest revelation left in the Shraddha murder case?

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Rapid investigation is being done in the Shraddha case and there is a challenge of 100 hours in front of the police. It is being said that there may be shocking revelations left in the Shraddha murder case. Aftab is confessing everything in his statement, but in response to a concrete question, he says that time is over, now he does not remember anything.