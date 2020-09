Deshhit: The inside story of 'Operation Black Top' against China

China has not accepted the encroachment in the Galwan Valley, and in the last 4 days, China tried to infiltrate into India 3 times. China tried to infiltrate on the night of August 29-30 and even on September 1. Every time India's military forces demolished China's conspiracies. 'Black Top' is China's biggest focus in every infiltration attempt. Today we tell you the inside story of 'Operation Black Top' against China.