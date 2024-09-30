Advertisement
Maharashtra Govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata-Gomata', Politics Erupts

|Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Today, the Maharashtra government has declared the indigenous cow as the mother of the state... Now why did the Maharashtra government declare the cow as the mother of the state... Their logic behind this is that it can help in the upbringing of indigenous cows... Their condition can be improved, their number can be increased... Apart from this, the status of the mother of the state has also been given to the cow in view of its respectable place in Indian scriptures and tradition... After this announcement, the state government will financially help the cow shelters of Maharashtra... When the Maharashtra government's announcement of the mother of the state came, questions were raised on its timing... Because elections are going to be held in Maharashtra shortly... Secondly, after the cow has been declared the mother of the state, will the cows in Maharashtra not eat polythene... Will the days of the cows change... Will the cows become happy... We will talk about this.

