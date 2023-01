videoDetails

Deshhit: There may be an outcry in China after 24 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

The people of China are openly celebrating the Lunar New Year. On this occasion, the government has abolished the zero covid policy. The havoc of Corona in China has not ended yet, the government is now in tension that after this celebration Corona should not come to the fore.