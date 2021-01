Deshhit: There was a bigger 'massacre' in India than Jallianwala Bagh!

It is not that the brutality of the British was confined only to Jallianwala Bagh, but also the Nilganj area of ​​West Bengal witnessed the atrocities of the British, where the British had brutally killed thousands of soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj. But, this incident was not captured in the mind of the people but in the pages of history.