Deshhit: This night is heavy on sinner Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed was brought from Ahmedabad plane. But now a 45-member police team from Uttar Pradesh is bringing notorious mafia Atiq to Prayagraj by road. Atik is worried about his murder, as soon as he sat in the police van, he said that I know their program is to get me killed.