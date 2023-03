videoDetails

Deshhit: Today Imran Khan will be arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Police is deployed for the arrest of former PM Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan. Police under the leadership of DIG Islamabad has reached Imran Khan's house. After which there has been a tremendous clash between the police and PTI workers on the streets of Lahore.