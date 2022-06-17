NewsVideos

Deshhit: Trains delayed amid Agneepath Scheme Protests

The youth has declared a 'rebellion' against the Agneepath which the Modi government was calling a revolutionary step for the army. Hundreds of people from different parts of the country have come out on streets to protest against the scheme.

Jun 17, 2022
