Deshhit: Ukraine fears Russian strike after death of Putin ally's daughter

Russia believes that a Ukrainian military woman was behind the murder of Darya Dugina who was the daughter of Alexander Dugina, mentor of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although Ukraine has denied this allegation, but now Ukraine's President Zelensky himself is fearing that Putin's army might carry out a major strike on Ukraine to avenge this death.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
Russia believes that a Ukrainian military woman was behind the murder of Darya Dugina who was the daughter of Alexander Dugina, mentor of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although Ukraine has denied this allegation, but now Ukraine's President Zelensky himself is fearing that Putin's army might carry out a major strike on Ukraine to avenge this death.

