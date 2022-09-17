NewsVideos

Deshhit: Watch 24 years old interview of PM Modi

Today is the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has done many such things in his political life which are constantly in the headlines. In this report, watch 24-year-old Narendra Modi's interview with Zee News.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
