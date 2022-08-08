Deshhit: What is Dragon's Operation 15th August

Today in Deshhit, we will tell you about Dragon's Operation 15th August. It was believed that as soon as the PLA's army exercises ended on Sunday, peace initiatives would also start and the ongoing tension between the two countries would start to subside. But before the end of the 4-day drill, China announced a new military drill.

