Deshhit: What's Mamata''s connection in Biggest Bengal loot?

The tiff between the CBI and Kolkata police reached the Supreme court on Monday – where the centre claimed that commissioner Rajeev Kumar is a “potential accused” in the investigation into chit fund scams in Bengal.

Feb 04, 2019, 21:14 PM IST

