Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?

Who will be the face of opposition in front of Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? There has been a churning between all the political parties on this question for several months. JDU is putting forward the face of Nitish Kumar.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

