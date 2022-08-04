NewsVideos

Deshhit: Who will India back in China-Taiwan war?

Today in Deshhit, we will tell you about the fear of China and that fear is not being felt by anyone else but from India. So far, countries like Russia, Pakistan and North Korea have been seen standing on the side of China in the dispute between Taiwan and China, while America, Japan, Australia, Britain and many NATO countries are on the side of Taiwan. In such a situation, China is afraid that what will be India's stand in this. This fear is because whichever country India will be supporting in this tension will have both strategic and diplomatic benefits.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Today in Deshhit, we will tell you about the fear of China and that fear is not being felt by anyone else but from India. So far, countries like Russia, Pakistan and North Korea have been seen standing on the side of China in the dispute between Taiwan and China, while America, Japan, Australia, Britain and many NATO countries are on the side of Taiwan. In such a situation, China is afraid that what will be India's stand in this. This fear is because whichever country India will be supporting in this tension will have both strategic and diplomatic benefits.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
9:14
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home
35:51
Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home
#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard
#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard
TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas
1:1
TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas
Taal Thok Ke: Why is there a ruckus on the country's pride?
1H10:15
Taal Thok Ke: Why is there a ruckus on the country's pride?

Trending Videos

9:14
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
35:51
Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home
#BoycottAliaBhatt starts to trend as netizens think of Alia Bhatt as Amber Heard
1:1
TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas
1H10:15
Taal Thok Ke: Why is there a ruckus on the country's pride?
Deshhit,Pelosi,pelosi visit taiwan,pelosi taiwan,pelosi live,Nancy Pelosi,nancy pelosi taiwan,nancy pelosi today,nancy pelosi in taiwan,China,china taiwan news,Taiwan,taiwan world war 3,taiwan china news today,china vs america,china vs america war,china vs america military power 2022,china supports russia,World war 3,Chinese missiles in Japan,India to support Taiwan or China,China fears India,diplomatic and strategic benefits,Why is China afraid of India,