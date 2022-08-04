Deshhit: Who will India back in China-Taiwan war?

Today in Deshhit, we will tell you about the fear of China and that fear is not being felt by anyone else but from India. So far, countries like Russia, Pakistan and North Korea have been seen standing on the side of China in the dispute between Taiwan and China, while America, Japan, Australia, Britain and many NATO countries are on the side of Taiwan. In such a situation, China is afraid that what will be India's stand in this. This fear is because whichever country India will be supporting in this tension will have both strategic and diplomatic benefits.

