Deshhit: Why ban on PFI was the need of the hour?

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

The Union Home Ministry has banned Popular Front of India ie PFI and 8 organizations associated with it for 5 years. Congress MP from Kerala and Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has demanded a ban on RSS and said that banning PFI is not a solution.