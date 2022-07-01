NewsVideos

Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had announced that he would step out of the government, but after the appeal of party president JP Nadda and the high command, Fadnavis agreed.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
